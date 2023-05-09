Brewers, Habitat for Humanity building home for local mom

Habitat for Humanity and the Brewers Community Foundation on Tuesday, May 9 teamed up to start building a local mother's future home – and All-Star Brandon Woodruff was around to pitch in.

"It gives me a sense of pride to know that we are all playing on the same team," said Cecelia Gore, Brewers Community Foundation director.

Volunteers laid the foundations of a brighter future for Hsa Yu.

"Renting, at the end of the day, it’s not our home," said Yu, a first-time homeowner. "When it’s your home, and anything you do at the end of the day, everything you pay is going to be yours."

"We can, only together, break down the barriers to homeownership to first-time home buyers," said Brian Sonderman, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity director.

Together, Habitat for Humanity and the Brewers Community Foundation worked to break down barriers, building Yu's new home up.

"It was super important for us to join this and be here today, and just see the smile on the homeowner’s face, that’s the best part," Woodruff said.

While Yu was all smiles on the construction site, she believes her 7-year-old daughter was smiling from afar: "She asks me like every day, ‘When can we see the new house, when can we move to the new house’ – she’s really happy."

It's a house that Yu's family will make a home.

"Just trying to be able to provide a house for her to be comfortable is very important to us. That’s what we are all about is family," said Woodruff.

Habitat for Humanity and the Brewers Community Foundation have now teamed up to build homes in the community for more than 15 years.