Brewers fans ride high on playoff excitement ahead of NLDS Game 2

The Brief Brewers fans are filled with confidence and excitement as the team heads deeper into the playoffs. Shuttle driver Jessica Shields, who’s driven fans to games for 10 years, calls this season "something special." Lifelong fan Jill Zentkowski says her heart is "fluttering" with anticipation as the Brewers chase a World Series run.



Milwaukee Brewers fans say the bandwagon is open for anyone who wants to jump onboard in celebrating the team playing in the National League Division Series.

For many, it’s a different kind of wagon that helps them get to the ballpark. Thousands like to use the popular shuttle buses.

What we know:

For Brewers fans, the trip to American Family Field can feel just as memorable as the game itself.

At Magoo’s on the Mound, Jessica Shields has been driving the bar’s shuttle to nearly every home game for the past decade. This year, she said, feels different.

"They’re hungry, they want it," Shields said of the team. "They want it as much as us fans."

The Brewers’ 162-game season didn’t start as planned, but their late surge has left fans confident heading into the National League Division Series.

"We were kind of the sleeper team," Shields said. "A lot of people really didn’t see us coming until it was too late."

That momentum has carried into the postseason.

What they're saying:

"Now they’re World Series or bust here," said fan Frank Janowitsch.

For lifelong fan Jill Zentkowski, the excitement is almost overwhelming.

"My heart is pumping so bad, but I am so excited," she said. "I am so glad I have the tickets."

Zentkowski celebrated a Brewers win on Saturday and returned for Game 2 of the NLDS.

"I think that’s why my heart is fluttering so much," she said. "Because I want it so bad."

Shields believes there’s more than talent at work.

"This year is special," she said. "We’ve got an angel in the outfield and we’ve got an excited coach and a hungry team."

No matter how the season ends, fans say the journey has been worth the ride.