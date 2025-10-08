Brewers fans pack Davidson Park for NLDS Game 3 watch party, stay optimistic

The Brief Brewers fans filled Davidson Park for the official NLDS Game 3 watch party on Wednesday. No tickets, no tolls, no problems; for many, the official watch party was the next best thing to being there. Despite a Game 3 loss, fans said they remain hopeful as the series continues.



Milwaukee Brewers fans turned Davidson Park into a sea of cheers and ballpark vibes on Wednesday night, watching Game 3 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on the big screen without making the trip to Chicago.

What we know:

No tickets, no tolls, no problems; for many, the official watch party was the next best thing to being there.

Among the crowd was Anthony Megal, a familiar face to Brewers and Chicago Cubs fans after catching a Cubs home run earlier this season and famously tossing it back.

"I brought my glove so I was like wait a second, that ball is coming right to me," Megal said. "First home run I've ever caught, and uh, I think I'm better off without the ball."

Inside Davidson Park, the benches and bag chairs replaced the bleachers.

Local perspective:

The Brewers went on to fall to the Cubs 4-3, forcing a Game 4 in the best-of-five series. But now Brewers fans are hoping the series won't end the same way.

Optimism remains high.

"We’re staying in it. I like it. You can’t count the Brewers out. We stay alive. We keep getting hits. It’s awesome," said fan Noah Capelle.

The Brewers will host another watch party Thursday night at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard inside American Family Field for Game 4.