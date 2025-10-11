Brewers fans pack bars, ride emotions during tense NLDS Game 5 showdown

The Brief Brewers fans packed American Family Field and nearby bars Saturday night for NLDS Game 5. The crowd erupted with early home runs but remained tense throughout the nailbiter. Fans clung to rituals and superstitions, hoping to push Milwaukee to a series win.



Brewers fans filled American Family Field and nearby bars Saturday night, riding a roller coaster of nerves and excitement as Milwaukee faced the Chicago Cubs in a decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

What we know:

At Magoo’s on the Mound, fans erupted after a first-inning home run and again in the fourth, but the energy was thick with tension.

The series has been filled with so many highs and lows. Some fans were wearing the same clothing as Monday’s win, in hopes of bringing luck to the team.

What they're saying:

Katie Bins admitted the stress had her looking for distractions.

"Kind of nail-biting, I guess. We’re with a big group, so it’s a little bit of a distraction being able to talk to them and not be focused on the game," she said.

Her partner, Mark Morin, had a different approach.

"I’m just watching the game. I’m just at the bar watching the game," Morin said, pointing out he wasn’t even sitting with her.

Fans across the city shared in the suspense, with American Family Field described as absolutely electric as the I-94 rivalry reached its peak.

Big picture view:

The Brewers got a 9-3 Game 1 win Saturday and 7-3 Game 2 win Monday. Chicago won Game 3 on Wednesday night, 4-3, before taking Game 4 with a 6-0 shutout on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in extra innings on Thursday night to advance to the National League Championship Series.

