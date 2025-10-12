Brewers fans celebrate playoff triumph, gear up for Dodgers in NLCS

The Brief The Brewers beat the Cubs in Game 5 to advance to their first NLCS since 2018. Fans celebrated at American Family Field, local bars, and by stocking up on new playoff merchandise. The team released a limited number of NLCS tickets for Wisconsin residents, with demand already surging.



The Milwaukee Brewers are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018, after a decisive Game 5 victory over the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Saturday.

What we know:

The Brewers marked their first postseason series win in seven years. In 2018, Milwaukee also advanced to the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who once again stand in their path.

The atmosphere inside the ballpark was electric, and that excitement spilled into bars and living rooms across the city. At Magoo’s on the Mound, fans erupted with cheers as the final out was recorded.

The celebration didn’t stop there.

On Sunday, Brewers faithfuls headed to the Team Store to pick up fresh NLCS gear. New T-shirts, hats, pins and pennants are in stock, with more merchandise arriving daily.

What they're saying:

"I’m thinking about it kind of game by game, but I’m also thinking there’s just something behind this team that I haven’t really felt in years past," said Andy Gill, a Brewers fan. "It seems like a great group of guys. Murph’s got them playing some great ball. All fired up! Obviously, I want to win this one for Ueck. So we’ve got all the intangibles behind us this year."

Dig deeper:

The Brewers announced that 1,000 single-game tickets for each home game of the NLCS are now available exclusively for Wisconsin residents.

Demand is high, and team officials say availability is limited.