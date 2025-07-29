Brewers fans brave the heat for love of baseball as team plays Cubs

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers currently have the best record in Major League Baseball. On Tuesday, July 29, the magnitude – and the heat and humidity – were the perfect recipe for a full bar as the team played the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers went on to win 9-3.



While 90 miles separate American Family Field from Wrigley Field, the differences in the standings are even shorter.

It helps explain why an already high-stakes rivalry game felt like even more.

Local perspective:

No matter how the Milwaukee Brewers are doing, this series always fills the ballpark. On Tuesday, July 29, the magnitude – and the heat and humidity – were the perfect recipe for a full bar as the team played the Chicago Cubs.

It should come as no surprise these lots are lined with cars and tailgaters for a series between the best in the big leagues.

Not a mile up the road, Anthony Luchini says bring on the heat – in the temperature, the rivalry and Brewers baseball overall.

What they're saying:

"Grilling's fun and tailgating and all that stuff, but anybody that wants to be in front of a grill right now, something's probably wrong with ya," he said.

Days and games like these are why sports bars like Kelly's Bleachers are open.

"We welcome everybody in here that wants to enjoy a game with us," Luchini said. "We might be cheering for a different team, and we might give you some friendly pokes, but everybody's welcome here."

Inside, the air conditioning and drinks bring together people whose fandom is more of a natural repellent.

"We're proud, but I mean, Milwaukee's really good this year, so they're gonna pack it," Cubs fan Quin Gauwitz said. "But Cubs fans, we always come in packs."

Why you should care:

At the start of the game, the Brewers owned the best record in baseball. The Brewers went on to win 9-3.

Fans like Jaden Raymer are hoping that's a sign of different things to come a few months from now.

"I think with the pitching this year, I'm able to have a little more hope than I have the years before," Raymer said. "I think we have the bullpen we need to make a decent run in the playoffs, so for now, my hopes are high."

