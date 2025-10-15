Brewers fan says ‘call ICE’ on Latino Dodgers fan; woman now out of job

The Brief Dodgers fan and Navy veteran Ricardo Fosado recorded a Brewers fan telling him "let’s call ICE" during Tuesday’s playoff game. The woman, identified as Shannon Kobylarczyk, resigned from the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board and was fired from her law firm. Fosado was ejected for swearing during the exchange and has asked the Brewers for a refund.



A Latino Los Angeles Dodgers fan says a night at American Family Field turned ugly when a Milwaukee Brewers fan targeted him with an insult about immigration – and the fallout has cost her two positions.

What we know:

Ricardo Fosado, a U.S. Navy veteran, recorded the interaction Tuesday night during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

From the get-go, Fosado said he knew he was in "enemy territory." In case he didn’t – a lead-off home run confirmed that.

The backstory:

"You know, cheering and putting it in my face, ‘yeah,’ that they scored, because I'm the only Dodger fan there," he said.

It’s what happened later that caught him by surprise.

"They suddenly become very silent, because we’re winning," Fosado said. "And I become loud and cheerful, because the Dodgers are winning."

The video shows a Brewers fan then shouting at him.

When Fosado replied, the fan shot back: "You know what, let’s call ICE."

Fosado responded: "Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck."

He said the remark didn’t fully sink in until later.

"…Led it out of baseball and took it out of the cheering into some more personal, the personal level. Showed where her heart is, I believe. She showed us what she really thinks," Fosado said.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 identified the woman as Shannon Kobylarczyk.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin confirmed she resigned from its board effective immediately.

The State Bar of Wisconsin listed her as an attorney for ManpowerGroup, which later commented she was no longer employed following an internal investigation.

ManpowerGroup provided the following statement:

"As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability."

Fosado said the outcome is what it is.

Ricardo Fosado

"Did I wish that on her? Probably not, you know, I don’t really care what happens to her. Whether she gets fired or not, that’s none of my business. But, there’s consequences for people’s actions, you know?" Fosado said.

Fosado said he was ejected in the seventh inning after admitting he swore at the Brewers fan. He has asked the team to refund his tickets.

The Brewers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Los Angeles won Game 2. Game 3 is set for Oct. 16 at Dodger Stadium.