Brewers Division Championship postseason gear available

Fans can secure exclusive Brewers postseason gear at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field.

The Brewers Team Store is open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Division Championship postseason gear is currently available in the Brewers Team Store, with new merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room Division Champ tees, Division Champ caps, a pin and pennant.

The Division Championship ensures that all games of the Wild Card Round will be played at American Family Field (scheduled for Oct. 3, 4 and if needed, 5).



Single-game tickets for the Wild Card games at American Family Field are available for purchase now at brewers.com/Postseason. The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/Postseason or call 414-902-4000. Fans can still guarantee postseason tickets to ALL rounds by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan, brewers.com/Seasontickets.