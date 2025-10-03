Brewers-Cubs rivalry reaches postseason, businesses expect big boost

The Brief The Brewers and Cubs meet in the postseason for the first time ever on Saturday. Businesses, like Kelly's Bleachers, are expecting a big boost through the NLDS. Fans said they're hyped because the rivalry brings out the best and worst in both teams.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs clash in the NLDS on Saturday – the first ever postseason meeting in the I-94 rivalry. First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m.

Business boost

Local perspective:

Businesses on Bluemound Road are expecting a big boost. Kelly’s Bleachers is expecting 800 people for the postseason matchup, but several Brewers fans – and even a lone Cubs fan – were already at the bar on Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"If we beat the Padres…it’s an awesome win and gets us to the next round – but there’s not a lot to it other than that," Anthony Luchini, owner of Kelly's Bleachers, said of a would-be matchup. "But when we beat the Cubs, we beat Counsell. Then we got bragging rights for at least a year."

Brewers fans said they’re hyped because the rivalry brings out the best and worst in both teams.

Related article

"I think they just concentrate more against each other," said Brewers fan Todd Turk. "They are obviously Central Division rivals, and especially with Counsell going there – it’s fun to watch."

"The competition is so fierce," said Brewers fan Rose Deidier. "They are playing like they are playing in the World Series even though this is the division, and it’s exciting."