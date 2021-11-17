Brewers Community Foundation raised $2M in 2021

article

The Brewers Community Foundation, the charitable arm of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced Wednesday, Nov. 17 that more than $2 million was raised this season through the foundation’s numerous events, programs, donations and fundraising initiatives.

In 2021, approximately 125 non-profit organizations received funding from the Brewers Community Foundation to support programs in the areas of health, education, recreation, basic needs and social justice issues.

Every player on the Brewers' roster, along with investors, Brewers Wives, fans, sponsors and members of the front office contributed to the Brewers Community Foundation through financial contributions and involvement in community events.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The support comes in a year that saw American Family Field start at limited capacity and grow to full capacity – a factor that directly contributes to the fundraising efforts of the foundation, the team said in a news release.



"(The Brewers Community Foundation) relies on our generous fans and many community efforts to raise money for these integral community organizations," said Cecelia Gore, the foundation's executive director. "I’m proud of the support we’ve been able to provide and as the season progressed, we had increasingly more ability to partner with our fans and fundraise within the community. We are thankful for the support and for the opportunity to provide funding to many essential non-profits in Wisconsin."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.



The Brewers Community Foundation partners with fans and supporters to fundraise through various initiatives, including the 50/50 Raffle at every Brewers home game, the 5K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk, Drive for Charity, Ultimate Auction and Brewers Community Foundation Week. The Leadership Council, a group of corporate partners, makes many of the initiatives possible.



A longtime fan-favorite, the 50/50 Raffle allows fans the opportunity to make a contribution to the foundation while also taking a chance at winning half of that day’s proceeds. The largest winning prize for a lucky fan in 2021 was more than $40,000.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app



Brewers fans hit a home run in supporting the Brewers Community Foundation's four Drive for Charity events in 2021, hosted as both drive-thru and in-ballpark collections. Fans donated non-perishable food items, school supplies, toiletry items, new hats, mittens and scarves to support Hunger Task Force, Meta House, Cathedral Center and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.



In addition, the foundation provided more than $800,000 in grant support to charitable organizations.



Over the past decade, the Brewers Community Foundation has generated more than $42 million to support local non-profits in the areas of health, education, recreation and basic needs. Approximately 200 non-profit organizations receive funding annually through the Foundation’s initiatives.