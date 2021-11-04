Brewers Clubhouse Sale is back: Up to 80% off merch

After a year off, the Milwaukee Brewers annual Clubhouse Sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at American Family Field.

With wild deals on merchandise, apparel and authentic memorabilia, it's a one-stop-shop for all your holiday gift ideas for that baseball lover in your life.



The Clubhouse Sale will be open to fans from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans may access the sale by entering through the Hot Corner entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless. Admission and parking are free.

Brewers Clubhouse sale 2017

Brewers Suiteholders and Full Season Seat Holders will gain special early access Wednesday, Dec. 1 from Noon to 6 p.m. while all Season Seat Holders are able to shop from on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For fans looking to purchase the newest merchandise and apparel, the Brewers Team Store located at the Hot Corner entrance is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Special holiday promotions will start on Black Friday and run throughout the holiday season.



In addition, Restaurant To Be Named Later, also located at the Hot Corner at American Family Field, will be open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and has recently added more than a dozen new menu items, live music and weekly specials.



To contact the Brewers Team Store, call 414-902-4750.

