Brewers clinch NL Central; celebrate with championship gear, ticket sales

The Brief The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field is stocked with Division Champion merchandise, including tees, caps, pins and pennants. NLDS tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. online; Season Seat Memberships provide early access. The Brewers’ 2025 division title marks their 11th postseason appearance in franchise history and guarantees them a first-round bye.



As the Milwaukee Brewers are the 2025 National League Central Division champions, fans can now visit the Brewers Team Store to grab championship gear.

What we know:

The Brewers said fans who want to secure exclusive Brewers Division Championship gear can visit the Brewers Team Store now at American Family Field, which will remain open after the game. Following Sunday, the Brewers Team Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

New merchandise coming in daily. The collection includes Locker Room Division Champ tees, Division Champ caps, a pin and a pennant.

Single-game tickets for the National League Division Series at American Family Field will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Fans who would like to guarantee tickets to all games in each round of the 2025 postseason can do so now with a purchase of a partial or full Season Seat Membership for 2026. The Brewers noted this is the only way to secure postseason tickets before they go on sale to the public next week.

The Brewers said Season Seat Members have access to reserved seats at the best prices.

The Brewers Team Store is located at the left-field gate entrance at American Family Field. To contact the Brewers Team Store, call (414) 902-4750. The Brewers Team Store will take phone orders, ship to your house and accommodate in-store pickup.

Postseason bound for the seventh time in the last eight years, the Brewers claimed their fifth division title since 2018 on Sunday. The franchise is postseason bound for the 11th time in its history (1981-82, 2008, 2011, 2018-21 and 2023-25).

The clinch guarantees the Crew a first-round bye and appearance in the National League Division Series, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 4.