Brewers, Bryson Tiller, and Mother’s Day events from May 8-14

This week, show your mother how much you care by taking her to some enjoyable events in southeast Wisconsin. Whether you're looking for music and sports or a fun movie day with brunch, southeast Wisconsin has everything you need. Plan your weekend with some of the events we have listed below.

The Milwaukee Brewers begin six home games against the Dodgers and Royals on Monday, May 8. You can save money every game day at American Family Field by taking advantage of the promotions. The first 10,000 ticketed fans to enter the gate on Mother's Day will receive a Brewers wristlet.

The Admirals are back from a 2 winning

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bryson Tiller performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Bryson Tiller takes the stage at The Rave on Thursday evening, May 11. According to The Rave website, "Bryson Tiller will leave you mesmerized with his chart-topping hits like "Don't," "Exchange," and "Run Me Dry." Don't miss your chance to see Bryson Tiller perform some R&B in person. Tickets are available at therave.com/concert.asp?id=7536.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Free admission is being offered to mothers at Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day. Visit the Zoo's animal moms, including lioness Patty Sharptooth, giraffes Ziggy and Marlee and more. The promotion latest from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit milwaukeezoo.org/visit/upcoming-events/mothers-day.

If mom doesn't like animals, you can take her to the movies to watch the "Wizard of Oz." Marcus Theatre is opening its doors at 10:15 a.m. for brunch with delicious options like Waffles and Pancakes with Toppings Bar, Egg, Cheese, and Herb Scramble, Denver Scramble and more. The Wizard of Oz Mother's Day Brunch & Movie 2023 is only available at six locations in Wisconsin: Bistroplex Southridge, Majestic of Brookfield, Movie Tavern Brookfield Square, Marcus Palace Cinema, and Marcus Ridge Cinema. To buy tickets in advance, go to marcustheatres.com/marcus-specials/holidays/wizard-of-oz-mothers-day-brunch-movie-2023.