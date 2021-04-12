Brewers bring tailgating back to American Family Field

Tailgating is back at the American Family Field -- just in time for the Brewers to take on the Cubs.

Fans coming to the ballpark to cheer on the Brew Crew are now welcome to tailgate with those seated in their designated pods. The updated policy will be in effect beginning with this week’s series against the Chicago Cubs, April 12-15.

Tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles for those sitting in the same seating pod. Fans will need to remain in the immediate vicinity of their vehicle.

Parking gates will open three hours in advance of the game, except for 6:40 p.m. weekday games in which parking gates open two and a half hours in advance.

Tailgating activities must end thirty minutes after the game starts. All fans must enter American Family Field at this time or they will be evicted from the premises.

In March, the Milwaukee Health Department cleared the Brewers to begin the regular season at 25% fan capacity at the ballpark, with masks required inside. The health department has asked the team to post additional signage of the mask requirement inside the ballpark, too.

For more information, brewers.com/tailgating.