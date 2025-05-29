Brewers Bob Uecker golf umbrella giveaway set for Aug. 23

article

The Brief Brewers fans can get a free Bob Uecker golf umbrella on Aug. 23 at American Family Field. They will be available to the first 25,000 people who got tickets to the game. Bob Costas will also host a special pregame program on the field.



On Saturday, Aug. 23, the Brewers will be giving away Bob Uecker golf umbrellas with a special plaid design to honor the iconic voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The exclusive item will be available to the first 25,000 ticketed fans. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead with the gates opening two hours before the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants at 6:10 p.m. that evening.

The giveaway will be a prelude to the next day’s Bob Uecker Celebration of Life event, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 24, when the Brewers take on the Giants at 1:10 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and longtime close friend of Uecker, Bob Costas, will host a special pregame program on the field.

According to the Milwaukee Brewers, the program will feature appearances by special guests and moving videos with rarely seen content from Bob’s life.

Fans can purchase tickets for all individual Brewers home games on the Brewers website. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.