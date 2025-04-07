Bob Uecker 'Celebration of Life' at American Family Field, Aug. 24

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers have announced a public event to celebrate the memory of the revered Bob Uecker. The official "Celebration of Life" event will take place Aug, 24 throughout the day as the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. Tickets for the Aug. 24 game and all future home games are available now.



The Milwaukee Brewers will honor the life and legacy of Bob Uecker with a public event on Aug. 24 at American Family Field. Uecker passed away in January.

Celebration of Life

What we know:

The official "Celebration of Life" event will take place Sunday, Aug. 24 throughout the day as the Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants at 1:10 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and longtime close friend of Uecker, Bob Costas, will host a very special pregame program on the field. The program will feature appearances by special guests and moving videos with rarely-seen content from Bob’s storied life.

What they're saying:

"We continue to mourn Bob’s passing, but we feel his presence every day at the ballpark, and in our lives," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "August 24 will offer all of us an opportunity to come together to celebrate Bob’s life and re-live the countless, unforgettable memories he created so effortlessly."

Tributes to "Ueck" will be featured throughout the game day experience, including:

Expansive pregame program hosted by Costas featuring rare video content and appearances by special guests connected to Bob throughout his lifetime.

All ticketed fans will receive a lapel pin featuring the Uecker uniform patch design – available only on this date (and not for sale).

Baseballs and bases that feature a Uecker Celebration logo will be used during this one game only.

Scoreboard features to air regularly throughout breaks in the game.

50-50 Raffle proceeds to benefit three charities supported by Uecker: Wounded Warrior Project, The ALS Association and the Medical College of Wisconsin Bob Uecker Chair for Cancer Research.

Tickets for the Aug. 24 game and all future home games are available now at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

Bob Uecker touched our hearts

The backstory:

Known affectionately as 'Mr. Baseball', professional player, broadcaster, actor and comedian Bob Uecker was born on January 26th, 1934 in Milwaukee.

Uecker grew up playing baseball and watching the minor league Milwaukee Brewers play at Borchert Field.

"Actually was a pitcher when I was playing in the sandlots in Milwaukee. I actually got a tryout from the Braves," Uecker said. "They had a guy down there. A pitching coach. He is standing next to me and I am throwing for about 15 or 20 minutes. And he finally said, 'now let me see your good fastball'. This is a true story. And I said, I have been throwing my good fastball. And then he said, 'well then I recommend you get a job'. That is what he told me. I saw him years later in spring training once when I finally got to the big leagues. I asked him if he remembered me. He said no. But I switched from pitching to catching after that when he told me to get a job.

As a catcher, Uecker signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1959. He made it to the majors with the organization in 1962.

Uecker also played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves during his six-year career. Known as a defensive catcher, he finished with a career batting average of just 200. It was after his playing days that he became a national figure.

In 1971, Uecker came home. He began calling games for the Milwaukee Brewers radio broadcast – something he did until his death.

Later in the 1970s, Uecker started calling games on TV with Monday Night Baseball on ABC. He was also seen in several Miller Light All-Star commercials which led to other acting gigs.

"As I was saying. I love being on the road with these guys," Uecker said.

In the beginning of 1985, Uecker starred in the ABC sitcom, Mr. Belvedere. The show ran for six seasons.

In 1987 and 1988, Uecker appeared as a guest ring announcer for Wrestle Mania III and IV – something that led to him being inducted into the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Uecker also made the jump to the Big Screen. He played Harry Doyle, an announcer in the Major League movies.

Uecker was also part of network broadcast for World Series games in 1981, 1995, and 1997. But even with his nationwide appeal and success in Hollywood, Uecker returned to Milwaukee to call season after season for the Brewers.

In 2003, Uecker received the Ford C. Frick Award – bestowed annually by the Baseball Hall of Fame to a broadcaster for major contributions to baseball. In typical Uecker style, he brought out the laughs during his induction speech.