Brewers ban fans after ICE remarks made in now-viral video

A viral video from Tuesday’s Brewers-Dodgers playoff game has now led to lifetime consequences for two fans.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Brewers confirmed Thursday that both individuals featured in the widely shared clip have been banned from American Family Field. The announcement came a day and a half after the incident went viral.

The video shows Brewers fan Shannon Kobylarczyk and Los Angeles Dodgers fan Ricardo Fosado in a heated trash-talking exchange on Tuesday night during Game 2 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

"[...] I become loud and cheerful, because the Dodgers are winning," Fosado, Ricardo Fosado, a U.S. Navy veteran, told FOX6 on Wednesday.

The video shows Kobylarczyk then shouting at him. When Fosado replied, the fan shot back: "You know what, let’s call ICE."

Fosado responded: "Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck."

The team said Fosado was ejected for disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed they handled the ejection but did not issue a citation.

"Did I wish that on her? Probably not," Fosado said. "Whether she gets fired or not, that’s none of my business. But there’s consequences for people’s actions."

The fallout reached beyond the ballpark.

Dig deeper:

Manpower Group confirmed the woman in the video lost her job, and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin said she resigned her volunteer board position.

FOX6 went to Kobylarczyk’s home to get her side of the story, but no one answered.

Employment law expert Mark Goldstein explained that your boss cannot fire you for things like your religion, race or gender.

But they do have wide latitude.

"Employment at will means an employer can let you go for any reason or for no reason, and then an employee can leave for any reason or for no reason," Goldstein said. "People have a misunderstanding that the First Amendment applies to private employers. It applies to government."

What they're saying:

The Brewers’ final word: neither fan will be allowed back at the ballpark.

In a full statement, a spokesperson said:

"The Brewers expect all persons attending games to be respectful of each other, and we do not condone in any way offensive statements fans make to each other about race, gender, or national origin. Our priority is to ensure that all in attendance have a safe and enjoyable experience at the ballpark.

"In this instance, the Milwaukee Police Department dealt with the individual who was ejected for actions apart from the events depicted in this video, including disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

"Separately, video shows that the other individual involved in the argument became physical in the course of her interactions with the person who was ejected.

"For these reasons and in accordance with our Guest Code of Conduct specific to ejections and physical confrontations, both fans are being notified that they are not allowed to return to the ballpark for future events."