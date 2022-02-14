Brewers' Arctic Tailgate returns Feb. 25 for single-game tickets

article

Grab a coat, mittens and hat, and be among the first in line to secure single-game tickets for the Brewers 2022 season. The Arctic Tailgate, returns on Saturday, Feb. 26 after a two-year hiatus, marking the first official Brewers tailgate of the year, as well as the first opportunity for fans to buy single-game tickets for the 2022 regular season, a release said Monday, Feb. 14.



Single-game tickets will be available for purchase at the American Family Field Box Office, online or by calling 414-902-4000 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26, but for Brewers fans brave enough to face the harsh Wisconsin winter weather, the party begins on Friday, Feb. 25.



The American Family Field Brewers 2 parking lot will open at noon on Friday, Feb. 25, with the Arctic Tailgate party starting at 6 p.m. inside the Restaurant To Be Named Later. Featuring live music with Phil Norby and appearances by Bernie Brewer™ and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages®, the Restaurant To Be Named Later at American Family Field will be the place to be for fans looking to celebrate the return of Brewers baseball.