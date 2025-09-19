Brewers invite fans to Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast on Sept. 26

article

The Brief The Brewers are inviting fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field parking lot. The event will take place on Sept. 26 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The festive morning celebration will be held in the Uecker and Yount parking lots at American Family Field.



The Milwaukee Brewers are inviting fans to the Postseason Pocket Pancake Breakfast at the American Family Field parking lots on Friday, Sept. 26.

About Pocket Pancake Breakfast

What we know:

Enjoy a Pocket Pancake with an appearance by Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, snag an exclusive Pocket Pancake t-shirt available to the first 3,000 guests – complete with a pocket to fill – and polka the morning away.

The morning celebration wil be held in the Uecker and Yount parking lots at American Family Field. It will offers two ways fans can celebrate – under the breakfast tent or through the convenient drive-thru.

Under the breakfast tent fans can enjoy a sleeve of complimentary pocket pancakes while taking in tunes from Tally Ho Polka Band and watching the artistic creations from Pancake Artist Dancakes.

In addition to Murphy, Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount, Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver and former Badger Football and NFL player Derek Watt will be prepping the hotcakes. University of Wisconsin Men’s basketball player Andrew Rohde, along with alum Brian Butch will also join the fun. Brewers broadcaster Tim Dillard will host special guests on stage throughout the morning.

Postseason tickets will be available onsite for purchase.

Drive-Thru

What you can do:

Fans on-the-go can elect instead to enjoy a sleeve of pocket pancakes through a convenient drive-thru greeted by Bernie Brewer, Barrelman and the Famous Racing Sausages, who will be joined by several mascot pals from around the state.

Both the breakfast tent and drive-thru will offer the same delicious pancakes, as well as an exclusive Pocket Pancake t-shirt.

Game tickets

What we know:

Tickets to individual games for the first round of the 2025 Postseason will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 23 at brewers.com/Postseason, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.

All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.

