Milwaukee Brewers announce Misiorowski 'The Miz' t-shirt giveaway

article

The Brief The Brewers have announced a Jacob Misiorowski "The Miz" t-shirt giveaway. On Aug. 10, the first 25,000 ticketed fans will receive an exclusive Jacob Misiorowski t-shirt. Fans are encouraged to arrive early with the gates opening two hours prior to the start of the game.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday, July 14 an addition to the season’s gate giveaway lineup.

What we know:

On Sunday, Aug. 10, the first 25,000 ticketed fans will receive an exclusive Jacob Misiorowski t-shirt. "The Miz" t-shirt design will be unveiled in the coming days.

The design will include an image of a tulip, an official symbol of Parkinson’s awareness, a cause that is supported by Misiorowski.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Game day details

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early with the gates opening two hours prior to the start of the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for all individual Brewers home games on brewers.com/Tickets. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app.

About Misiorowski

What we know:

Misiorowski has made an immediate impact for the Brewers, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.81 ERA through his first five starts. The 6'7" right-hander recently struck out 12 over six dominant innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, continuing a historic start to his career.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

With an electric fastball and a devastating slider, he is quickly emerging as one of the top rookies in Major League Baseball.