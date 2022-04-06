Expand / Collapse search

Brewers announce military ticket offer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
11:43AM
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are pleased to announce the continuation of Military Sundays for the 2022 season, with the inclusion of Independence Day, Monday, July 4. Any active-duty military member or veteran can receive up to two free Terrace Level tickets by showing their military ID at the ticket office prior to any Sunday home game. 

This offer is available only on the day of the game when the ticket office opens at 10 a.m. and is subject to availability.
 
The Brewers have also partnered with GovX to offer discounted tickets to active-duty military members and veterans for Sunday home games, and Independence Day, at American Family Field.
 
Beginning today, active duty-military members and veterans can purchase select seating areas on the Field, Loge and Club Levels for half of the dynamic single-game price.

For more information, visit brewers.com/Military.

