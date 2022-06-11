Play Ball Weekend: Brewers alumni, others hold youth clinic

The Milwaukee Brewers took part Saturday, June 11 in MLB's league-wide "Play Ball Weekend."

Starting at 9 a.m., more than 1,000 kids from across the Milwaukee area went to Baran Park for a morning of baseball clinics hosted by Brewers alumni, area high school coaches and student-athletes.

"All of these kids may not be major league players, but they can become fans," said former Brewers pitcher Ken Sanders. "If they understand how the game is played and what's going on, I think they'll enjoy it more, and it was fun being with them.

Sanders wasn't the only former player in attendance. Jerry Augustine, Jim Gantner, Larry Hisle and Paul Wagner were also on hand.

Those who participated in the clinic got a bat-and-bell set, a Brewers bobblehead and a pair of tickets to a future Brewers game.