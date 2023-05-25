Expand / Collapse search

Brewers' Adames, Peralta bag groceries in West Allis: 'It's awesome'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Willy Adames, Freddy Peralta, Bernie Brewer and the Racing Sausages bag groceries at Festival in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames and pitcher Freddy Peralta spread kindness in West Allis Thursday, May 25.

The players, along with Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages, were at Festival bagging groceries as part of the team's Kidness MKE initiative. Peralta also paid for people's groceries. 

"So Freddy, tell me about how you felt this morning being here with the community?," Adames asked, grabbing FOX6's microphone.

"It was awesome, feel good about it," Peralta answered. "I know they were happy about seeing us here together, and it's awesome to be part of this."

The fan appreciation will continue every Friday away game this season with "This One's On Me" – a different player covering the tab at a different bar or restaurant.