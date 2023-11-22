Brewers 4-Pack, Kids Crew memberships on sale

article

The season of gift giving has arrived, and the Milwaukee Brewers are offering the perfect presents for baseball fans in your life.

Brewers 4-Pack Plans and memberships to the official Brewers kids’ club are on sale now, featuring a variety of exclusive perks and benefits.

Brewers 4-Pack

Fans can choose from four pre-set 4-Pack Plans, including the Weekend Plan, Friday Plan, Rivals Plan and the new Sunday + Plan. The Sunday + Plan provides another option for a weekend-heavy slate of games featuring all afternoon contests with either 1:10 p.m. or 3:10 p.m. starts.



Brewers 4-Pack Plans feature many of the most anticipated games of the 2024 season, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday games, promotional giveaway dates, marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, and key interleague contests with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners.

Orders placed by Friday, Dec. 15 will receive their 4-Packs in time for the holidays, ready to give to any Brewers fan on their wish list. This year, the Brewers are offering free limited-edition Brewers knit hat with the purchase of two 4-Pack Plans. Please note there is a maximum of two hats per order. An extra incentive for fans to purchase their 4-Pack early, all 4-Pack Plans purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27 will receive a free 5th game. The free game voucher is valid for any 2024 Monday-Thursday regular season game excluding Opening Day, Labor Day and Cubs games.



Brewers Weekend, Friday and Sunday + 4-Packs range in price from $72 – $200 and are available in the Loge Infield Box, Field Outfield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Loge Bleachers, Terrace Box and Terrace Reserved seating locations. All tickets are subject to availability while supplies last. Pricing, which includes one ticket for each of four separate games, is as follows:



Brewers Rival package range in price from $68-$196 and are available in the Loge Infield Box, Field Outfield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Loge Bleachers, Terrace Box and Terrace Reserved seating locations.



To purchase a 4-Pack, call 414-902-GAME (4263) or visit brewers.com/4packs. Standard shipping and handling fees apply. Advance parking packages are also available.

Kids Crew

Fans ages 14 and under can join the Kids Crew for just $35, with benefits including a membership badge and booklet, Brewers City Connect bucket hat, Brewers City Connect replica jersey, Brewers City Connect sports sunglasses, four Brewers shoe charms and six ticket vouchers valid for select Brewers 2024 regular season home games.

In addition, members will also have access to exclusive Kids Crew events, including:

Free tour of American Family Field.

Unique opportunity to enter the ballpark 30-minutes early (on select dates) to watch the Brewers and/or the opposing team take batting practice.

A Kids Crew Parade, where members take a lap around the American Family Field warning track prior to a designated Brewers game.

Early registration and $20 discount for Brewers Baseball Academy.

Kids Crew memberships purchased by Sunday, Dec. 17 are guaranteed to ship in time for the holidays.



For complete information or to purchase a Kids Crew membership, visit brewers.com/KidsCrew or call 414-902-4000.