Bravo ‘Top Chef’ in Wisconsin

You may need to be on the lookout for more competitive chefs the next time you're out and about.

The Bravo show "Top Chef" not only has a new host, it has a new location – Wisconsin!

Bravo says Season 21 is going to focus on the "culinary scenes" of Milwaukee and Madison with new host Kristen Kish taking over after Padma Lakshmi announced she was leaving the show.

They say the season will focus on Wisconsin's food culture and fresh local ingredients.