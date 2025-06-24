article

The Brief Brandy and Monica announced their first-ever co-headlining run. "The Boy Is Mine Tour" will stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in October. Ticket presales start June 26; general ticket sales begin June 27.



GRAMMY Award-winning artists Brandy and Monica officially announced their "The Boy Is Mine Tour" on Tuesday, which will stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum scheduled for Oct. 17.

Brandy and Monica

The backstory:

According to a news release, the tour is the artists' first-ever co-headlining run. It builds on their 1998 duo "The Boy Is Mine," which spent 13 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "became a defining cultural touchstone of late '90s R&B."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Fellow GRAMMY winners Kelly Rowland and Muni Long will join the show lineup as special guests. Jamal Roberts, who won "American Idol" earlier this year, will also be part of the tour.

‘The Boy Is Mine Tour’ tickets

Local perspective:

Tickets will be available online via Ticketmaster. They go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 27. Presales run from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 26 with the code BPC.

The performance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 17.