Brandi Carlile at Fiserv Forum, Grammy-winner's concert announced

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE - Six-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist Brandi Carlile has expanded her extensive "Beyond These Silent Days" summer tour to stop at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 5 with special guest Lake Street Dive.

Tickets are available for pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 with general on-sale to follow Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. CT through the Pabst Theater Group or Fiserv Forum. Full details can be found on Carlile's website.

The tour continues another landmark year for Carlile, who is nominated for another five awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to their work as a band, Carlile and collaborators Tim and Phil Hanseroth remain committed to social activism and advocacy. Together, they are founders of the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more.

To date, they have raised over $3 million for grassroots causes, according to a news release.

