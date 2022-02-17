Expand / Collapse search

Six Flags Great America hiring events; seeking 4K team members

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Illinois
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GURNEE, IL

GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America & Hurricane Harbor Chicago are looking to hire 4,000 team members for the 2022 Season, including ride operators, lifeguards, and food & beverage team members. 

With free park admission for team members and a friend, discounts on food & beverage and retail, employee exclusive events and more.

Potential team members are encouraged to attend the first on-site hiring event this Saturday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Interested applicants should bring their Social Security Card and a current photo ID with proof of age, or a school ID & birth certificate. Additional Hiring Events this spring will be on:

  • Saturday, March 5
  • Saturday, March 19
  • Saturday, April 2

From first-time job seekers to retirees looking for a fun way to stay engaged with their community, Six Flags has something for everyone.

Interested applicants can also apply online at any time by visiting sixflagsjobs.com  

