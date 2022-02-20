Branch falls in Brown Deer, man dies

A man died near 76th and Bradley in Brown Deer Sunday morning, Feb. 20 after a large tree branch reportedly fell on him.

North Shore fire officials responded around 12:30 p.m. after a 911 call "reporting that a tree had fallen on a subject, and the person appeared not to be breathing." Officials found bystanders performing CPR on the man in a driveway. A large tree branch was located near the man. First responders took over resuscitation efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials noted that the exact cause and circumstances of the death are under investigation, saying in a press release: "While we are aware there have been questions about the windy conditions and any way those conditions may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding today’s incident; it is simply too early to determine if that is the case."

According to North Shore fire, there was tree work being done at the home at the time, but the victim was not completing that work.