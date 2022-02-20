Expand / Collapse search

Branch falls in Brown Deer, man dies

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man died near 76th and Bradley in Brown Deer Sunday morning, Feb. 20 after a large tree branch reportedly fell on him.

North Shore fire officials responded around 12:30 p.m. after a 911 call "reporting that a tree had fallen on a subject, and the person appeared not to be breathing." Officials found bystanders performing CPR on the man in a driveway. A large tree branch was located near the man. First responders took over resuscitation efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials noted that the exact cause and circumstances of the death are under investigation, saying in a press release: "While we are aware there have been questions about the windy conditions and any way those conditions may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding today’s incident; it is simply too early to determine if that is the case."

According to North Shore fire, there was tree work being done at the home at the time, but the victim was not completing that work.

Russia-Ukraine: Former residents, Marquette expert watching conflict

President Joe Biden said he is ''convinced'' that Russia's president has decided to invade Ukraine. In the Milwaukee area, people are watching.

Shots fired report closes I-43 at Forest Home
article

Shots fired report closes I-43 at Forest Home

A report of shots fired shut down I-43 westbound near Forest Home Avenue Sunday afternoon.

GOP voting changes set for approval by Wisconsin Legislature
article

GOP voting changes set for approval by Wisconsin Legislature

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was prepared to pass a package of fast-tracked bills this week that would make it more difficult to vote in the presidential battleground state, election year measures that are all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.