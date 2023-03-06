Brady Street hotel proposed; parking challenges at issue

Finding a parking spot along or near Brady Street in Milwaukee is already tough. Now, a proposal to add an 11-story hotel into the mix provides new challenges.

The city commissioner says building the hotel would be a game-changer to the entrance of Brady Street. However, the problem is – where to park vehicles.

The developers came up with solutions, but the city wants more.

"Any change even good change is going to bring some conflict," said Milwaukee Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

That change is a proposed 11-story hotel with 130 rooms – located at Brady and Farwell.

"This one of the most parking challenging places in the whole city of Milwaukee. It's what on peoples' minds," said Commissioner Stephanie Bloomingdale.

That was the topic of discussion at Monday's planning commission meeting.

One of the hotel developers say they are working on solutions – like building a parking structure on the east side of N. Farwell Avenue – and providing valet parking.

"However, we need to be very cognizant of the ability of more cars that are going to be up down and the streets, there is already an influx of cars parking here, so we have to be cognizant," Bloomingdale said.

Matt Newton has another concern – losing his livelihood.

"But on the other hand, it sucks for everyone who works here, because we are all going to lose our jobs or we will have to go to another Mega Media," Newton said.

The Farwell Point building, would be redeveloped into the hotel currently housing Mega Media Xchange, a gaming store. That is where Newton works.

"The big thing for me with this place has been the people, been the people I worked with and the customers," Newton said.

It is a change city leaders say will lift the area, but will have some bumps in the road.

The planning commission approved the hotel to go through, but with some conditions – such as more plans for parking from the developers – and working with the Department of Public Works on traffic safety.

The zoning committee will meet on April 11 to vote on this hotel. If passed, it will go before the entire Common Council.