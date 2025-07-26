Brady Street Festival helps raise money for neighborhood groups

The Brief Brady Street Festival returned to Milwaukee's Lower East Side on Saturday. Tips at bar tents helped raise money for community groups, including schools. The festival featured food, music and shopping.



Brady Street Festival returned to Milwaukee's Lower East Side on Saturday. And as crowds filled the bar district, organizers came up with a way to support their community.

It's known for shutting down streets with music, food and shopping, but nothing really beats the feeling of having pride and celebrating your community's history and culture. That togetherness was on full display at the festival.

"I see groups of friends talking to each other and just having the best time," said Ruthie Weatherly, BESTD Clinic manager. "Brady Street brings such a vibrant community together."

This year, Weatherly has a special part to play. Her nonprofit, BESTD Clinic, joined with a bar tent where 100% of tips to the clinic, which provides free care to the people they serve.

"We provide a really valuable service to the community, so for them to turn around and support us back is really special," said Weatherly.

Just a little ways away, Dorothy Kulke helped run the festival's center bar tent for Tamarack Waldorf School. She said the extra dollars are crucial to helping students get a well-rounded experience.

"It's been really lovely to see people help us out," she said. "We get children out every single day, regardless of the weather, and we're really interested in helping children understand who they're supposed to be in the world."

The support extended all the way to the end of the festival, where Jacqueline Miller mixed things up for Cass Street School.

"We're doing it for the students. They're our why, they're our future, so we have to go hard for them," said Miller.

