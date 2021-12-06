Bradley Tech shots fired call, no injuries

article

Milwaukee police were called to Bradley Tech High School Monday afternoon, Dec. 6 for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers at the school near 3rd and Pierce found there were no shots fired inside the school and no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Milwaukee Public Schools and campus security, police said, adding that: "MPD will continue to work with MPS and campus security to ensure students have a safe and successful learning environment."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.