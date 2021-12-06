Expand / Collapse search

Bradley Tech shots fired call, no injuries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to Bradley Tech High School Monday afternoon, Dec. 6 for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers at the school near 3rd and Pierce found there were no shots fired inside the school and no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing in conjunction with Milwaukee Public Schools and campus security, police said, adding that: "MPD will continue to work with MPS and campus security to ensure students have a safe and successful learning environment."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous. 

Evers takes action on 2 bills to support victims, survivors of sexual assault

Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 71, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 116.

St. Augustine Prep students exposed to pool chemicals, MFD says
article

St. Augustine Prep students exposed to pool chemicals, MFD says

Eleven kids were taken to the hospital after being exposed to pool chemicals in swim class at St. Augustine Prep on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Dec. 6.

Fallen tree kills Sheboygan woman, 1 other injured
article

Fallen tree kills Sheboygan woman, 1 other injured

One woman is dead and another is injured after a tree fell on top of a gazebo.