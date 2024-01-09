Expand / Collapse search

Bradley Corp. hiring; manufacturing & maintenance positions open

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Bradley Corporation announced it is hosting a one-day hiring event in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Jan. 11. 

A news release says the 5th generation family-owned and operated business and the leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing fixtures and washroom accessories, is seeking to fill the following positions: 

  • CNC Operators--$2,000 sign-on bonus!
  • Fabricators
  • Finishers
  • Journeyworker Maintenance Electricians
  • Maintenance Electricians
  • Maintenance Mechanics
  • Material Handlers
  • Sheet Metal Workers – $2,000 sign-on bonus!

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Candidates will have the opportunity to interview on-site, tour the facility, and receive a job offer on the spot. Registration for this hiring event is strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. 