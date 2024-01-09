Bradley Corp. hiring; manufacturing & maintenance positions open
article
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Bradley Corporation announced it is hosting a one-day hiring event in Menomonee Falls on Thursday, Jan. 11.
A news release says the 5th generation family-owned and operated business and the leading manufacturer of commercial plumbing fixtures and washroom accessories, is seeking to fill the following positions:
- CNC Operators--$2,000 sign-on bonus!
- Fabricators
- Finishers
- Journeyworker Maintenance Electricians
- Maintenance Electricians
- Maintenance Mechanics
- Material Handlers
- Sheet Metal Workers – $2,000 sign-on bonus!
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Candidates will have the opportunity to interview on-site, tour the facility, and receive a job offer on the spot. Registration for this hiring event is strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.