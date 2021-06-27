Bradford Beach pride party, PrideFest canceled again

Pride at the beach! Milwaukee's largest pride event was canceled for 2021, but smaller celebrations continued in the city. On Sunday, June 27, there was a party at Bradford Beach, and organizers said it's important for events like this to continue on.

PrideFest was canceled two years in a row, but people still wanted to celebrate. One man took it upon himself to organize this pride event at Bradford Beach.

With the sun shining on Lake Michigan, there was pride on the sand.

"It really does bring people together," said Ryan Nicholas, The Dock at Bradford Beach.

On top of The Dock at Bradford Beach, there was a celebration.

"I kind of took it upon myself to create an event that’s community-based, that’s anywhere from the ages of 2 years old to 90," said Nicholas.

Nicholas organized the event after PrideFest was canceled two years in a row.

"Hosting an event like this that people can come to, super, super close to where they live, makes it a lot easier," said Nicholas.

Milwaukee's largest LGBTQ event is held at the Summerfest grounds and attracts tens of thousands. It's one of the largest pride events in the country. Nicholas didn't want the celebration to be lost, so he organized the party.

"Pride represents just yourself," said Nicholas. "Just being yourself, accepting yourself, loving yourself and just being really who you are regardless of anyone’s opinions."

Those celebrating at Bradford enjoyed the smaller atmosphere and want events like it to continue even when PrideFest returns.

"I want to see these little events, and I want it to happen right here on our doorstep at Bradford Beach," said Paul Toonen. "It says a lot to us."