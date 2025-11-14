Boys & Girls Clubs celebrates newly restored basketball court

The Brief Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate a newly restored basketball court. The court was made possible by a $133,000 donation from the Pat Connaughton Foundation and a generous donor. The facility currently supports 1,480 registered members and reaches more than 3,000 youth annually.



Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 14 to celebrate the newly restored #ConnaughtonCourt at the Don & Sallie Davis Club.

What we know:

The court was made possible by a $133,000 donation from the Pat Connaughton Foundation and a generous donor.

The restored indoor basketball court will serve as a vital resource for more than 1,500 youth annually.

The Davis Club gym serves more than 200 children each day and hosts youth ages 5-18 for basketball, soccer, volleyball, and football leagues, as well as athletic clinics.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The facility currently supports 1,480 registered members and reaches more than 3,000 youth annually through both on-site programs and community partnerships.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.



