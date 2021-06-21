Kenosha Boys & Girls Club celebrates 10 years at current building

article

The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha's building on 52nd street has something to celebrate - 10 years! To celebrate the milestone, the club will be offering two open tours and networking sessions on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. No RSVP required, just meet in the lobby of the BGCK. Refreshments and desserts will be served.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The club was founded back in June 1992 and was helping the youth of the Wilson Heights neighborhood by renting spaces in the Memorial United Methodist Church. Fast forward to June 27, 2011, the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha had a much-needed upgrade to their current state-of-the-art building. The current building features the Troha Youth Center, a Teen Center, the Madrigrano Sportsplex. The sportsplex features an indoor sports field, a large gym, locker rooms, offices, a commercial kitchen and more.

The club has only grown since its founding. To put it into perspective, in 1992 the club only hosted 198 youth and in 2020 the club served over 8,000 kids. Over the past 29 years, the club has operated school sites, merged with CYC Sports, provided youth employment services in conjunction with Kenosha County renovated a multitude of places inside the club.