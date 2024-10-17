Boy, 5, visits Harley-Davidson Museum, his 'happiest place on Earth'

The Brief A boy from Washington State celebrated his 5th birthday with a visit to Milwaukee and the Harley-Davidson Museum. Nathan Archibeque is known by bikers as "Cookie Monster." Nathan has autism, but is enamored by motorcycles, those who ride them and everything associated with two wheels and a motor.



A 5-year-old boy from Washington State made a special visit to Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 17. It all started with a TikTok video that caught the attention of brass at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

"I want to hear another one – the loudest one," said Nathan Archibeque, who bikers know as "Cookie Monster."

Young Nathan got to visit on Thursday his version of the happiest place on Earth – the Harley-Davidson Museum.

"He is just overwhelmed with joy. This is like his Disneyland," said Shelbie Archibeque, Nathan's mom.

Nathan's mom said her boy has autism – and his love for motorcycles started when Nathan saw a group of riders. He has been on the motorcycle path ever since.

"If you have a bike, he’ll talk to you. A year ago, he barely talked to anyone – and now it’s like if you have a bike he’ll talk your ear off, ask how long have you been riding, what you ride," Shelbie said.

The family is from Washington State – sharing the enthusiasm for motorcycles through TikTok. The museum saw the clips – and sent a formal invitation to Nathan and his family. The road led them to Milwaukee – a dream come true for the rider's 5th birthday.

Shelbie said Nathan raised more than $2,000 for the trip. That, and with help from fellow riders, made this the ride of a lifetime.

"To have a special interest in this that captivates him enough to where he can do a trip like this – it’s life changing, it’s really cool," Shelbie said.

Officials at the Harley-Davidson Museum say Nathan's visit inspired a sensory-friendly day. That is scheduled for April 5, 2025.