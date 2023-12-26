Boxing Day: Moran's Pub celebrates in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Moran's Pub in South Milwaukee celebrated Boxing Day on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
"Boxing Day we celebrate after Christmas Day," said James Moran, the owner. "It's a reason to have a day off work and celebrate with your families and friends."
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The holiday originated as a day to give gifts to people in need after Christmas. At Moran's Pub, people got together and watched soccer.