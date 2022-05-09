Boston swan boats copied in Milwaukee

As the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs, Milwaukee’s Veterans Park features a summer tradition borrowed from Boston.

When you think of Boston, their famous swan boats come to mind. Milwaukee has 30 swan boats of its own, and more are on the way this summer. Out-of-towners might say it’s a "wicked awesome" addition.

While the Bucks look to sink shots against the Celtics in the Conference Semifinals, there’s one Boston tradition that’s staying afloat along Milwaukee's lakefront.

"Maybe if you pedal fast enough, it will take flight and get you (to Fiserv Forum)," said Nick Lee, regional manager, Wheel Fun Rentals.

Lee took FOX6 out in the lagoon to show off Milwaukee's spin on a Beantown mainstay.

"Even though ours aren’t exactly like theirs, we like to think we take a little inspiration from them," said Lee. "They are very special."

In 2019, the company gave people a new reason to flock to the lakefront, with the introduction of swan boats.

"We can actually sit on our swans here, pedal around here and go where ever your legs can take you in the mile-long lagoon," said Lee.

The original swan boats launched in Boston in 1877. They were designated a Boston landmark 11 years ago and are copied in cities all across the country.

In Milwaukee, the also swans shine at night, creating a memorable mood, whichever team you root for.

"I’m from Minnesota," said Lee. "They won last year, so I’m a Bucks fan now!"

Wheel Fun has rentals available on weekends and all week long starting Memorial Day.