Bong State Recreation Area controlled burn, fire covers 950 acres

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR conducted a controlled burn at Bong State Recreation Area. The fire burned approximately 950 acres – roughly one-and-a-half square miles. Prescribed burns are one of the most effective tools to reduce wildfire risk, according to the DNR.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conducted a controlled burn at Richard Bong State Recreation Area on Thursday, March 27.

According to the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, approximately 950 acres – roughly one-and-a-half square miles – of dormant vegetation were burned.

The burn area was from Highway 142 (Burlington Road) to County Trunk Highway BB (7th Street) and from the western edge of the Brightondale Golf Course west to CTH B (288th Avenue) in the town of Brighton.

Fire officials said smoke from the controlled burn could be seen from more than 10 miles away.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, prescribed fire is "the intentional application of fire to a specific pre-planned area, under specific environmental conditions, to accomplish planned land management objectives."

The DNR said prescribed burns reduce fuel loads and are one of the most effective tools to reduce wildfire risk.

Further, the DNR urges the public to check fire danger before conducting outdoor burning activities year-round. For the most current fire situation and evacuation information, check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.