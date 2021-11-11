Bomb threat at Whitefish Bay High School

Students and faculty at Whitefish Bay High School were evacuated late Thursday morning due to a bomb threat.

In a letter to families, the district said:

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Whitefish Bay High School received a bomb threat via phone. All staff and students are safe and accounted for and were evacuated to the middle school. Whitefish Bay Police, with cooperating agencies, have conducted a complete search of the high school grounds and surrounding vehicles. They have determined that all staff are allowed back into the building.

Police presence near Whitefish Bay High School

Students are invited back to the school from 3:05 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. today to pick up their belongings and vehicles.

All after-school activities will continue as planned.

The District would like to thank all high school students and staff as they responded in alignment with our readiness training. The District would also like to thank the Whitefish Bay Police and cooperating agencies for their ongoing, positive partnership and commitment to safety.

