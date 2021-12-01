Ripon boil, bottle water advisory issued

A boil/bottled water advisory has been issued for the City of Ripon on Wednesday, Dec. 1. This, after the City of Ripon may have experienced a loss of water pressure due to a malfunction in the water system’s monitoring devices.

When the water pressure drops below a certain point in the distribution system, there is a risk of contamination entering the drinking water. Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is requiring a "boil/bottled water" notice to be issued.

What precautions should be taken at this time?

Ice, food, and any beverages prepared with unsafe water must be discarded. You should boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. If you boil water, the water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least ONE minute before use. Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water. Water is safe to use for washing and showering.

What is being done to correct the problem?

Water pressure is currently being restored throughout the system through pumping a tower isolation. We will then begin flushing the water mains remove potentially contaminated water and to reestablish the disinfectant residuals in these areas. Once this is complete, we will begin collecting water samples from the distribution system. We sample under the direction of the DNR and will increase disinfection at our wells.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a precautionary measure, you should use boiled or bottled water until officials inform you that the sampling shows that no bacteria are present. We are working to resolve this problem as soon as possible.