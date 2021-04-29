Boerner Botanical Gardens opens Saturday for the 2021 season

article

Boerner Botanical Gardens is opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

A news release says the open-air gardens feature 12 formal gardens, including tulip displays now in bloom.

The Gardens will open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily. The Visitor Center will open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily.

This season, advance reservations are not required to visit the gardens. Masks will be required inside the visitor center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

More information

Advertisement