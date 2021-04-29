Boerner Botanical Gardens opens Saturday for the 2021 season
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Boerner Botanical Gardens is opening for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.
A news release says the open-air gardens feature 12 formal gardens, including tulip displays now in bloom.
The Gardens will open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily. The Visitor Center will open from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily.
This season, advance reservations are not required to visit the gardens. Masks will be required inside the visitor center.
More information
- Admission is $8 adult, $6 juniors, $5 students, free for kids under 5. Milwaukee County residents get discounted entry with ID.
- The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens will host a limited number of special events, including educational sessions and garden walks.
- The Boerner gift shop will open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.