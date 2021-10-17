Man's body recovered from Menomonee River

A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Menomonee River on Sunday, Oct. 17.

A Dive Response Team was called out to the area of 6th and Canal around 10 a.m. after a passerby spotted the victim, a 40-year-old man.

The cause of death is under investigation.

6th and Canal dive response