Man's body recovered from Menomonee River

Man found dead in Menomonee River
A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Menomonee River.
MILWAUKEE - A death investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Menomonee River on Sunday, Oct. 17.
A Dive Response Team was called out to the area of 6th and Canal around 10 a.m. after a passerby spotted the victim, a 40-year-old man.
The cause of death is under investigation.
6th and Canal dive response
