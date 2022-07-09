Body pulled from Milwaukee River
MILWAUKEE - A body was recovered from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning, July 9 near Fratney and Commerce.
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they received a call about body in the water shortly after 7 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews located the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.