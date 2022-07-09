Body pulled from Milwaukee River

A body was recovered from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning, July 9 near Fratney and Commerce.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they received a call about body in the water shortly after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews located the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.