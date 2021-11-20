Body pulled from Menomonee River: MFD

The Milwaukee Dive Response Team was called to the Menomonee River after a body was found Saturday, Nov. 20, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene. The scene was near 42nd and Mt. Vernon – the area immediately northeast of the Interstate 94-State Highway 175 interchange.

Police said the body is identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of death is being investigated.

