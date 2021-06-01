HPD: Body found in Jasper may be missing Samuel Olson, 6; possible suspect in custody

The Houston Police Department is reporting that a body believed to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson was found in a Jasper motel room on Tuesday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed the news on Twitter late Tuesday night.

He said, "It is with great sadness that I share with you that a body - of who we believe to be 6-year-old Samuel Olson - was recovered in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, earlier this evening."

Finner added that a possible suspect is in custody and will be interviewed by HPD homicide investigators.

More details will be released at a news briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday. FOX 26 will stream the press conference live.

Finner also asked the entire Houston community to join HPD in sending prayers for Samuel and his family.

Earlier in the investigation, police called the case "complicated".

According to police, Samuel was reported missing on the evening of May 27. Officers received a report that Samuel was taken by someone.

Police say the last time they know for a fact where Samuel was is April 30, when he was at school. The boy’s grandmother says she was last saw Samuel in person on May 2. Police said they were working to verify reports from the family on the boy’s whereabouts over the following few weeks.