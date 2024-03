Body of young child found in duffle bag in West Philadelphia: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a disturbing discovery was made Monday morning.

CLIP workers found a black duffle bag with juvenile remains inside while working on the 600 block of North 38th Street around 9:48 a.m.

Police say they confirmed that the body was a child aged 2–4 years old when officers arrived on scene.

It is unclear how long the child's body was inside the bag, but police believe it was "probably a while."

"The child was in a poor state of decomposition," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.

The child's identity and exact age is not yet known.

However, police say they will investigate whether the body is possibly connected to any missing children cases in the area once their identity is determined.

The city's homicide department, special victim's unit and medical examiner are all currently investigating.