Body found in Menomonee River in Milwaukee; MPD investigating

article

A body was recovered from the Menomonee River in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:39 a.m., the body of an unidentified person was found in the river near 21st and Mt. Vernon.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious at this time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What we don't know:

Police said they are not sure how the person ended up in the river, and did not provide any other information about the person.