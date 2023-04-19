'Bobcat in my car:' Portage County deputies, DNR pull big cat from grille

Portage County deputies responded to an unusual call on Tuesday, April 18 from a driver with "a bobcat in my car."

Sheriff Mike Lukas posted about the call on social media, saying "numerous deputies were curious" when they heard the dispatch.

Three deputies responded and found the bobcat in the grille.

The deputies called in a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden, who pulled the cat from the grille and into his truck. From there, the animal was returned to the wild.

"All in a day's work at the Portage County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR," said Sheriff Lukas.